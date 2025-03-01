Head to Head Analysis: Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) & Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) and Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Okeanis Eco Tankers and Seanergy Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Okeanis Eco Tankers alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okeanis Eco Tankers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Seanergy Maritime 0 0 2 1 3.33

Okeanis Eco Tankers currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.75%. Seanergy Maritime has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.91%. Given Okeanis Eco Tankers’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Okeanis Eco Tankers is more favorable than Seanergy Maritime.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okeanis Eco Tankers 27.68% 25.40% 9.58% Seanergy Maritime 28.37% 19.01% 9.30%

Dividends

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and Seanergy Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Okeanis Eco Tankers pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Seanergy Maritime pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.1%. Okeanis Eco Tankers pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seanergy Maritime pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.4% of Seanergy Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Seanergy Maritime shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and Seanergy Maritime”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okeanis Eco Tankers $393.23 million 1.72 $145.25 million $3.38 6.20 Seanergy Maritime $165.21 million 0.86 $2.28 million $2.34 2.95

Okeanis Eco Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Seanergy Maritime. Seanergy Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Okeanis Eco Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Okeanis Eco Tankers beats Seanergy Maritime on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

About Seanergy Maritime

(Get Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in July 2008. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.