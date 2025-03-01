Head-To-Head Analysis: Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) vs. Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Free Report) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Altus Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Energy and Altus Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A Altus Power 19.18% 4.79% 1.16%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Altus Power $185.99 million 4.26 -$9.35 million $0.22 22.39

This table compares Summer Energy and Altus Power”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Summer Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altus Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Summer Energy and Altus Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Altus Power 0 5 4 0 2.44

Altus Power has a consensus target price of $5.06, indicating a potential upside of 2.79%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Summer Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Summer Energy has a beta of -120.11, meaning that its stock price is 12,111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Altus Power beats Summer Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

