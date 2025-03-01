Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.95. 934,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HGV shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

