Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years. Houlihan Lokey has a payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $173.42 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $121.81 and a 52 week high of $192.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.14. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

