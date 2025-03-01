Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 45.60 ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Howden Joinery Group had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 25.70%.
Howden Joinery Group Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 773 ($9.72) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 736 ($9.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 982.50 ($12.36). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 800.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 853.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.26) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 680 ($8.55) to GBX 849 ($10.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 951.50 ($11.97).
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.
Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.
Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.
