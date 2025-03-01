IFP Advisors Inc Has $485,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Blue Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of BATS JMUB opened at $50.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1299 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

