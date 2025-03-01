IFP Advisors Inc Sells 5,425 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,048,000 after purchasing an additional 402,211 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,853,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 876,745 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 381,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,374,000 after purchasing an additional 45,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 369,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,762,000 after purchasing an additional 147,457 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $175.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.46 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.60%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target (down from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.43.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

