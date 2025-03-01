Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Update

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Incitec Pivot Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:INCZY traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,697. Incitec Pivot has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.
About Incitec Pivot
