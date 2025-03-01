Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Update

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Incitec Pivot Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:INCZY traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,697. Incitec Pivot has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.

