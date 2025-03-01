Insider Buying: Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Senior Officer Purchases 4,980 Shares of Stock

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Colin Copp acquired 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.12 per share, with a total value of C$100,197.60.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$20.22 on Friday. Chorus Aviation Inc. has a one year low of C$13.93 and a one year high of C$24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$549.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.38, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHR shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised Chorus Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.53.

About Chorus Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.