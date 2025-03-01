Insider Selling: Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,831,676.74. The trade was a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $49.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.01. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.36.
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.22). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.20 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DFIN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
