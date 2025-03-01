Insider Selling: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Major Shareholder Sells 83,950,000 Shares of Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,113,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,805,089.35. This represents a 38.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bevco B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 29th, Bevco B.V. Jab purchased 3,619,600 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $120,677,464.00.

Shares of KDP opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

