Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Sells $1,037,815.10 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,271.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,291.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,330.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,142.91 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,368.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,431,693,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $713,627,000 after buying an additional 52,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $682,340,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 455,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $557,680,000 after buying an additional 25,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $444,327,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

