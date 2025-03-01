Insider Selling: Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) Director Jason T. Adelman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $14,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,580. The trade was a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Shares of TRT stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $7.88.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Trio-Tech International in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Trio-Tech International worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trio-Tech International

(Get Free Report)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.