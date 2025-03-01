International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 557,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,621 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $122,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $252.63 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $234.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

