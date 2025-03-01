Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, an increase of 478.8% from the January 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPKW. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,026.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $902,000.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IPKW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,659. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.72.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

