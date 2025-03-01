Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.06 and traded as high as $69.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF shares last traded at $68.37, with a volume of 12,270 shares traded.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $376.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.48.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

