Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2025

Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ipsos Price Performance

IPSOF stock remained flat at $47.78 during midday trading on Friday. Ipsos has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $72.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.16.

Ipsos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery and presentation, and information activation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.