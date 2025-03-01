IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up about 1.5% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $14,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Bruni J V & Co. Co. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,304,000. Motco grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 38,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in IQVIA by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,091,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target (up previously from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.22.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $188.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $184.66 and a one year high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 1,275 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.58 per share, for a total transaction of $255,739.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $255,739.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

