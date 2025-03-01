iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.17.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

