iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Boosted by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.17. The company has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

