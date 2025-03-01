iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is TPG Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

TPG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,987 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Durante & Waters LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 59,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,909 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 233,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,611,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

