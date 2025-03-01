iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

AGG stock opened at $99.25 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.73.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

