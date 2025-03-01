iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 60,917 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 34,842 shares.The stock last traded at $68.77 and had previously closed at $69.51.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $839.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average of $68.29.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

