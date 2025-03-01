iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 60,917 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 34,842 shares.The stock last traded at $68.77 and had previously closed at $69.51.
The stock has a market cap of $839.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average of $68.29.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
