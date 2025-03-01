iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Declares $0.19 Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1912 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
BATS:FLOT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399,080 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.96.
