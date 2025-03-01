iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Announces Dividend of $0.23

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.234 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of HYDB stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 162,202 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.47. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $51.73.
About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.