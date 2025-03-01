iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Announces $0.12 Dividend

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1246 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBHF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 394,208 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25.

Get iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

About iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.