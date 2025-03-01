iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1233 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.55. 189,764 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.

