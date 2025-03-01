iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ) Plans Dividend of $0.15

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1453 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance
IBHJ stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,326. iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46.
About iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF
