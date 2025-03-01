iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0547 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IBMP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.34. 109,940 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.