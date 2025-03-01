iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0551 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
BATS:IBMQ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.39. 91,334 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $25.36.
