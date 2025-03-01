iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 5,800.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 46,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 23.46% of iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IWTR opened at $30.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of -0.84. iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $32.60.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (IWTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies that derive revenue from sustainable water or demonstrate relatively efficient water management. IWTR was launched on Sep 20, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.