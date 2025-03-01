iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,672,147,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,740,000 after acquiring an additional 199,487 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,498,000 after acquiring an additional 243,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,036,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,800,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $214.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.56 and a 200 day moving average of $223.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $191.34 and a one year high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.