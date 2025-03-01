iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Plans $0.06 Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0613 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.00. 7,226,518 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88.
About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
