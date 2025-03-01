iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Announces Dividend of $0.18 (BATS:ICSH)

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1797 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.68. 839,690 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.
About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF
