Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.1% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,672,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,016,000 after purchasing an additional 734,412 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $142,774,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,868,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,797,000 after purchasing an additional 440,218 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $214.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $191.34 and a 1 year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

