Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 547,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 48,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sims Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $390,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.27.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

