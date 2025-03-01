Jamf’s (JAMF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on JAMF. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Jamf from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Shares of JAMF opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Jamf has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01.

In other news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $52,365.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at $473,058.27. The trade was a 9.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,845,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,375,000 after acquiring an additional 841,239 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,434,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,211,000 after buying an additional 409,531 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 28.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,394,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,190,000 after buying an additional 306,558 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 778,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after buying an additional 297,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter worth about $2,927,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

