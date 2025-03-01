Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Update

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance
Shares of JRONY stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.82. 20,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $47.93.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile
