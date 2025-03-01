Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CEO George Oliver Sells 129,263 Shares

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CEO George Oliver sold 129,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $10,799,923.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,585,260.15. This represents a 9.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, February 14th, George Oliver sold 162,894 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $14,543,176.32.

On Monday, February 10th, George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $18,274,313.76.

On Friday, February 7th, George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $18,060,939.04.

On Tuesday, December 10th, George Oliver sold 124,497 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $10,292,166.99.

NYSE JCI opened at $85.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $91.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Argus upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

