JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2858 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of BATS:BBHY traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.84. 223,931 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68. The company has a market cap of $941.40 million, a P/E ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 0.47.
About JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
