JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Announces Dividend of $0.19

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1873 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of JCPB stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.21. 583,978 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

