JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Announces Dividend of $0.19

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1873 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of JCPB stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.21. 583,978 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99.
About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.