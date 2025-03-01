JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI) Plans Dividend of $0.15

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1488 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of JCPI stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,134 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.31.
About JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.