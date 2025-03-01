JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI) Plans Dividend of $0.15

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1488 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of JCPI stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,134 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.31.

About JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

