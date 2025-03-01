JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (BATS:JPLD)

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1808 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:JPLD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,168 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average of $51.74.
About JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.