JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (BATS:JPLD)

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1808 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JPLD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,168 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average of $51.74.

About JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

