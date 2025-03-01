Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDO) Insider Sells A$2,385,528.77 in Stock

Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDO – Get Free Report) insider Christopher (Chris) Bayliss sold 1,183,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.02 ($1.25), for a total value of A$2,385,528.77 ($1,481,694.89).

Judo Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Judo Capital alerts:

About Judo Capital

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Judo Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various banking products and services for small and medium businesses in Australia. It accepts term deposits; and provides business and agribusiness loans, lines of credit, home loans, residential mortgages, asset financing, equipment loan, and bank guarantees.

Receive News & Ratings for Judo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.