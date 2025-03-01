Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDO) Insider Sells A$2,385,528.77 in Stock

Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDO – Get Free Report) insider Christopher (Chris) Bayliss sold 1,183,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.02 ($1.25), for a total value of A$2,385,528.77 ($1,481,694.89).
Judo Capital Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.47.
About Judo Capital
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Judo Capital
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Judo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.