Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Short Interest Down 53.2% in February

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the January 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance

OTCMKTS JFHHF remained flat at $1.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $1.17.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

