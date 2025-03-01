Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 725.90 ($9.13) and last traded at GBX 727.35 ($9.15), with a volume of 36599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 749 ($9.42).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Friday, February 7th.
Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.
