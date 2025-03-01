Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 725.90 ($9.13) and last traded at GBX 727.35 ($9.15), with a volume of 36599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 749 ($9.42).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KNOS

Kainos Group Price Performance

About Kainos Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of £880.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 780.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 842.88.

(Get Free Report)

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.