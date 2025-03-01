Kathryn Romano Sells 750 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $131,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208,472.88. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Krystal Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $179.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.26. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.72 and a twelve month high of $219.34.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at $40,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 972.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 25.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).
