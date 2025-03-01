Kathryn Romano Sells 750 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $131,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208,472.88. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $179.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.26. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.72 and a twelve month high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at $40,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 972.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 25.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

