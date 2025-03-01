Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Price

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $123.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $130.39. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.13, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $5.91 per share. This is an increase from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Goosehead Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 567.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 462.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

