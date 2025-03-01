KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Stock Price

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $229.00 to $201.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.38.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DY opened at $163.89 on Thursday. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $123.90 and a 12-month high of $207.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.07.

Dycom Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In related news, Director Peter T. Pruitt, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $507,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,437.64. The trade was a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Fritzsche sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $74,437.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,005.03. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 37.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

