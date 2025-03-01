Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Stock Price Up 21.3% – What’s Next?

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 21.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 277,367 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,043% from the average daily volume of 24,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.58 price target on shares of Kidoz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on KIDZ
Kidoz Trading Up 21.3 %
Kidoz Company Profile
Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kidoz
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- What is a support level?
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.